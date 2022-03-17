Hamburger icon
Edwin Moses to be honored by OHSAA this week at state final four

FILE - In this April 18, 2016, file photo, Edwin Moses poses for photos as he arrives for the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - In this April 18, 2016, file photo, Edwin Moses poses for photos as he arrives for the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Credit: AP

Sports
By , Staff Writer
6 minutes ago

Legendary hurdler Edwin Moses will be recognized this weekend at UD Arena as part of the next group being inducted into the OHSAA Circle of Champions.

Joining the Dayton native will be Wittenberg athletic director Brian Agler along with NBA player Kevin Martin and MLB umpire Larry Barnett.

ExploreArea players who are set to be part of the NCAA Tournament

Moses was a four-time Olympian and is one of the most-decorated athletes in United States history.

The Fairview High School graduate won the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles in 1976 and ‘84 while adding a bronze in ‘88.

He also gained national fame for winning 122 consecutive races between 1977 and ‘87 and has remained active in the sports world by serving on numerous national and international committees for athlete eligibility reforms and anti-drug policies.

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 1988, file photo, Edwin Moses of the United States, right, pulls ahead of Allan Ince of Barbados during heat competition in the men's 400 meter hurdles at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 1988, file photo, Edwin Moses of the United States, right, pulls ahead of Allan Ince of Barbados during heat competition in the men's 400 meter hurdles at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 1988, file photo, Edwin Moses of the United States, right, pulls ahead of Allan Ince of Barbados during heat competition in the men's 400 meter hurdles at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Agler, a native of Prospect, Ohio, won a national championship as a basketball player at Wittenberg in 1977 and was named an All-American a year later. He then coached women’s basketball at the college and professional levels, winning two championships apiece in the American Basketball League and the WNBA.

He returned to Witt early last year to run the department of athletics.

Former Ohio State standout Jantel Lavender, Carolyn Bowers and Katie Horstman are also new members of the Circle of Champions and were recognized during the girls state tournament last weekend.

Lavender was among the nation’s top-rated recruits coming out of Cleveland Central Catholic in 2007 and became the first player to be named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Year four times. The 6-4 center broke Ohio State’s career records for points and rebounds and is still playing in the WNBA.

Horstman is a Minster High School grad who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and became a successful coach in multiple sports at her high school alma mater.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

