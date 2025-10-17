‘Fairy tale stuff’: Social media reacts to Joe Flacco, Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals 33-31 upset win over Steelers

Nine days after arriving in Cincinnati, Joe Flacco has breathed new life into the Bengals locker room.

Flacco - who was traded from Cleveland to division rival Cincinnati last week - finished with 342 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and collected his first win in just his second start as the Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-31 on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium.

The veteran QB targeted Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase 23 times for a franchise-record 16 catches and 161 yards and one touchdown.

Flacco hit Tee Higgins on a deep pass in the waning moments and Higgins downed the ball inside the 10-yard line rather than scoring a touchdown, setting up a game-winning field goal by Evan McPherson.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their upset win on X (formerly Twitter):

