Famed Flyer returns to program as senior advisor of basketball operations

“I have been impressed by our success in producing NBA-caliber talent in recent years. Hopefully, my NBA front office experience can be a resource to our players for what it takes to become a professional athlete. I look forward to working with the coaches, players, and administration to help continue the tradition of excellence that defines Flyer basketball.”

According to a press release, Paxson “will provide support to the men’s basketball program in areas related to player evaluation, roster construction and player personnel strategies.”

The Alter High School graduate Paxson, Dayton’s fifth all-time leading scorer (1,945 points), played for Dayton from 1975-79, following in the footsteps of his dad, Jim Paxson Sr., who scored 956 points in three seasons at Dayton in the 1950s.

Paxson, 68, played 11 seasons in the NBA (1979-90) after being drafted in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers. He was an All-Star in 1983 and 1984 with Portland.

After his playing career, Paxson stayed in the NBA, working first as an assistant general manager with Portland. He worked as vice president of basketball operations and general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1998 to 2005. From 2006-2024, he worked as a consultant, scout and director of pro personnel for the Chicago Bulls.

Paxson fills a new position in the program. Although Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said in 2024 he didn’t see a need for a general manager at Dayton, as many programs across college basketball added that role, he said in a press release that he and coach Anthony Grant reached out to Paxson last year to “exchange ideas and share strategies around player retention and evaluation.” Sullivan said they stayed in touch with Paxson, who visited campus over the summer, ever since. With colleges now sharing revenue with athletes, Paxson will help Dayton in a new era.

“As the new settlement terms took effect on July 1, it felt like the right time to formalize our relationship,” Sullivan said. “Jim brings a unique blend of expertise and connections, along with a deep love for the Flyers. He has been more than willing to help us navigate this new era of direct revenue sharing and get us off to a strategic start.”