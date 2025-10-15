Family of Wayne star Averette-Brown sues OHSAA over NIL policy

The family of one of the Dayton area’s top high school football recruits is suing the Ohio High School Athletic Association because it does not allow student athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likenesses, also known as NIL.
The lawsuit was filed in Franklin County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 15 by Jasmine Brown, the mother of Jamier Averette-Brown, a junior wide receiver from Wayne who is verbally committed to Ohio State.
The lawsuit alleges Averette-Brown has missed out on more than $100,000 in potential NIL deals, according to reports from the Columbus Dispatch and other news outlets. The lawsuit is seeking the OHSAA to change its bylaws to allow student-athletes to be compensated through NIL deals.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 20, according to the Franklin County Clerk of Courts website.
Averette-Brown committed to Ohio State earlier this year. He entered spring ranked the No. 1 prospect in Ohio for the class of 2027, the No. 1 receiver and No. 3 overall in 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the OHSAA for comment.
