FC Cincy’s stadium will host 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup games

In September 2021, the U.S. Women’s National Team handily defeated Paraguay within the stadium’s walls in an international friendly. Just months later, the U.S. Men’s National Team pulled out a win against Mexico in a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. In June 2022, TQL Stadium hosted the U.S. Men’s National Team again as they won against Morocco in an international friendly.

The Concacaf Gold Cup is a showdown between teams in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Held every two years, the 2023 Gold Cup will be the tournament’s 17th iteration. Mexico has most consistently come out on top of the cup, with eight titles under the country’s belt; the United States has one seven and Canada has been tournament champions just once.

The 15 stadiums that will host Gold Cup matches are, in alphabetical order by city (previously hosted Gold Cups):

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019)

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH (first-time host)

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021)

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019)

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021)

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA (first-time host)

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV (2021)

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA (first-time host)

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA (2017)

CITYPARK Stadium, St. Louis, MO (first-time host)

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada (2015)

WCPO is a content partner of Cox First Media