‘Feels devastating’: Social media reacts to the Cincinnati Reds early playoff exit

Cincinnati finished the season 83-81, qualifying for the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2013. They last qualified for the playoffs in the shortened Covid season of 2020.

The Reds led 2-1 in the third inning, but the Dodgers pulled away with two runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-2 lead.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers won the series 2-0 and advanced to play the Philadelphia Phillies in a NL Division Series beginning Saturday.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their Game 1 loss on X (formerly Twitter):

The Dodgers’ star bats have shown up with big hits this week. The Reds haven’t gotten the big power hit when they’ve had their chances. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) October 2, 2025

The lack of urgency in a must win game is mind boggling… not the players btw — Zack Cozart (@zack_cozart) October 2, 2025

Feels devastating … bases loaded, 0 outs, 3-4-5 up and you get zero — Tony Pike (@tony_pike15) October 2, 2025

Bases loaded... No outs... No runs.



Just Reds Things. pic.twitter.com/FH83JVCckw — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) October 2, 2025

remember that time the Reds had the bases loaded with nobody out and the heart of their order up in the biggest game they'd played in 13 years and didn't score? — Red Reporter (@redreporter) October 2, 2025

The whole season, people were saying the Reds would be a team that could do well in the playoffs because of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Andrew Abbott.



HG struggled.

Lodolo threw 14 pitches.

Abbott isn’t going to throw a pitch.



Wild. — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) October 2, 2025

Dusty Baker had this thing, where there was never any urgency, ever. That actually served him well in the regular season, but hurt him dearly in October.



I’m surprised to see similar vibes from Tito, who has had a lot of October success. — Chad Dotson (@dotsonc) September 28, 2025

Mookie Betts with the second three-double game in Dodgers postseason history along with Jim Gilliam in 1953 World Series Game 4



It’s the third 3-double game in a potential postseason round clincher, joining:



2004 WS G4 Trot Nixon

1925 WS G7 Max Carey https://t.co/ZrAUJcz0jk — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 2, 2025

Good thing they’ve got Andrew Abbott saved for tomorrow #Reds pic.twitter.com/DdEXJE4anb — Steven Offenbaker (@soffenbaker) October 2, 2025

Qualifying for the postseason was not an insignificant development for the Reds. Tangible proof of progress and a small but concrete payoff of a plan that was hatched years ago.



But the fact that they checked the "make the playoffs for the first time in forever" box doesn't… — Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 2, 2025

Worst win percentage in the postseason since 1996:



Reds (.167)

Twins (.231)

Pirates (.375)



Not only have the Reds failed to advance in the postseason since 1995, but they've only made the playoffs five times since then — and each appearance has been miserable. — Matt Wilkes (@_MattWilkes) October 2, 2025