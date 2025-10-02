‘Feels devastating’: Social media reacts to the Cincinnati Reds early playoff exit

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain cannot make a diving stop on a single from Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy during the fourth inning in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain cannot make a diving stop on a single from Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy during the fourth inning in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs as Los Angeles eliminated the Cincinnati Reds with an 8-4 victory in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Cincinnati finished the season 83-81, qualifying for the playoffs in a full season for the first time since 2013. They last qualified for the playoffs in the shortened Covid season of 2020.

The Reds led 2-1 in the third inning, but the Dodgers pulled away with two runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth inning to take a 7-2 lead.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers won the series 2-0 and advanced to play the Philadelphia Phillies in a NL Division Series beginning Saturday.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction to their Game 1 loss on X (formerly Twitter):

