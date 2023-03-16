First Four: FDU wins 3-point battle, rolls into 1st-round matchup against Purdue

FDU won for the second time at the First Four. The Knights defeated Prairie View A&M in 2019. Texas Southern played in its third straight First Four and fourth since 2018. The Tigers won their three previous appearances against North Carolina Central, Mount St. Mary’s and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The first half was marked by runs. FDU jumped out to a 14-2 lead with three of their seven first-half 3 pointers. TSU chipped away and then forced an FDU timeout with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 26-23 and force an FDU timeout.

FDU responded with an 8-0 run, then closed the half with a 19-4 run to lead 45-29. The Knights shot 53.8% in the half and made 7 of 15 three-point attempts. TSU, as expected against the smaller Knights, outscored FDU 26-10 in the paint but shot only 42.4% and missed all eight of its three-point attempts.

Almonor opened the second half with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 19. TSU rallied to 54-44, but FDU went on a 17-6 run to lead 71-50 and led by as many as 25.