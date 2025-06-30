Flyers in NBA Summer League: When and how to watch

Fleming played three seasons at Saint Joseph’s. Brea played four seasons for Gregory’s former team, the Dayton Flyers, and then one season at Kentucky.

At a press conference in Phoenix last week, Gregory discussed Brea’s growth over his college career.

“The one thing he has proven during his entire career at Dayton and at Kentucky is just how good he is shooting the ball,“ said Gregory, who earned a promotion to GM in May. ”But every year he’s gotten better and added another dimension to the shooting. Maybe early it was spot-ups. Then it became pin downs and stagger-screen actions. Then it came off the dribble. Then it was a little bit of the NBA side-step 3 and the step-back 3.

“That progression that we were able to evaluate and watch was a big reason for us taking him. He is an NBA 3-point shooter. At just a tad under 6-foot-7 or right at 6-7, he also has the ability to shoot over a contested defender, which is really important in our game today.“

Gregory praised Brea’s college coaches, Dayton’s Anthony Grant and Kentucky’s Mark Pope.

"I think coach Pope is one of the best coaches in the country,“ Gregory said. ”Anthony Grant and I have a long-standing relationship. Obviously, I know everybody in the program."

Brea will be one of at least three former Flyers, all teammates two seasons ago, seeing action in the NBA Summer League from July 10-20 at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev., this month.

Here’s the schedule for Dayton fans who want to follow them. Teams will also play games in the Summer League tournament. The schedule of those games will be announced at a later date.

Brea: The former Flyer will be one of five players the Suns drafted this year to play in Las Vegas.

• July 11: Suns vs. Wizards, 9 p.m., ESPN.

• July 13: Suns vs. Hawks, 3:30 p.m., NBA TV.

• July 14: Suns vs. Kings, 10 p.m., ESPNU.

• July 16: Suns vs. Timberwolves, 5 p.m., NBA TV.

DaRon Holmes II, Denver Nuggets: One year after suffering an Achilles tendon tear in his first Summer League game, Holmes will return to action.

• July 10: Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV.

• July 12: Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 10 p.m., NBA TV.

• July 15: Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m., ESPN+.

• July 17: Nuggets vs. Clippers, 11 p.m., ESPN2.

Nate Santos, Orlando Magic: Santos signed as an undrafted free agent with the Magic.

• July 10: Magic vs. Sacramento Kings, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV.

• July 13: Magic vs. Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m., ESPN2.

• July 15: Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 6:30 p.m., NBA TV.

• July 16: Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m., NBA TV.