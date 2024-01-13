Flyin’ to the Hoop: Brewer shines for Dunbar

Brewer played a fourth-option role on offense last year behind Antaune and Antone Allen and B.J. Hatcher. The Allen twins are now at NAIA IU East, where Antaune is starting, and Hatcher transferred to Northmont.

The Wolverines (8-5) are a work in progress adjusting to a new lineup, which made Brewer’s performance all the more crucial Saturday.

“I’m very, very proud of Eric,” Dunbar coach Tony Dixon said. “He’s been putting in work. We know he’s capable of this. I’m glad he was able to do it on this stage. That helps him moving forward for next year.”

Dixon is working to help get Brewer noticed by NAIA and NCAA Division II schools.

Dunbar, as it usually does, got control of the game with defense. Walnut Ridge (5-4) led 19-13 after the first quarter, but the Scots scored only four in the second quarter as Dunbar rallied to a 25-23 halftime lead.

“We got in transition and went in with a defensive mindset and got the momentum,” Dixon said.

Dunbar stretched the lead to 49-40 after three.

“In the second half we were able to get them in foul trouble a little bit, and I think we outworked them for the most part,” Dixon said.

Haviland Wayne Trace 56, Miami East 43: The plan for Miami East was for Jacob Roeth to help against the Wayne Trace’s best scorers. But when Tanner Laukhuf made two early 3-pointers the defensive game plan changed.

“They hit some shots we didn’t expect,” Roeth said.

But what really hurt the Vikings was their offense. Even when they found open shots, and they found plenty of them, the ball bounced off the rim. The Vikings shots 32.1%, while the Raiders shot 53.5%. The score was 20-11 after one quarter and 35-23 at halftime.

“Our shooting has been a little off lately, and to be honest with you, you go up against a good team that provides a lot of pressure defensively, they really expose that,” said Vikings coach Justin Roeth. “We didn’t shoot the ball last night, and I felt it was a kind of a carry over into today.”

The Vikings’ defense was stout early in the third quarter, but they couldn’t take advantage. Their only three points came on Roeth’s three-point play late in the quarter, and Trace built a 48-26 lead.

“Just be more aggressive on offense, just all around everybody be more aggressive,” said Roeth, who scored 11 points and will play college ball at Wittenberg. “For sure we got some looks.”

The Raiders (10-1), a Division III team like East, got even better shots, led by Ohio Dominican-bound Brooks Laukhuf, who scored 29 points on 13 of 21 shooting. Kyle Stoller worked inside for 12 points.

“We gave up too many easy shots around the baskets, and those things will come back and get you,” Justin Roeth said.

East is still figuring out its offense after star player Wes Enis left the team unexpectedly right before the start of the season to enroll early at Division II Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee.

“We’re climbing a mountain right now,” Justin Roeth said. “We keep taking steps up. We might have plateaued a little bit today. We’ve had to make several adjustments as the season’s went along, and we’re getting there.”

Friday night: Combine Academy of Lincolnton, North Carolina, won the opener 80-70 over Canyon International Academy of Glendale, Arizona.

Rakease Passmore, a 6-5 guard bound for Kansas, led Combine with 22 points. Jovan Milicevic, committed to New Mexico, led Canyon with 22 points.

Faith Family from Dallas rolled past Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 74-54 in the second game. The Eagles have won four of the last five 4A Texas state titles.