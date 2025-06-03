Football recruiting: Local pair commit to Louisville

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Whyce had 27 tackles, including 2.5 sacks for the Rams last season and has been one of the higher-profile recruits in the area for the class of 2026 for more than a year.

His offers include Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

He is the No. 59 defensive line prospect nationally and ranked 22nd overall in the state of Ohio per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Lautar, a 6-5, 230-pound tight end, has been a prospect on the rise this spring after catching 23 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Warriors.

According to 274Sports, Cincinnati was his first Power 4 conference offer in the middle of April, and Rutgers, Northwestern, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Baylor, Wisconsin and Baylor joined them over the last six weeks.

He is the No. 60 tight end prospect and ranked 59th overall in Ohio for rising seniors in the 247Sports Composite.

Whyce and Lautar are the fourth and fifth area seniors to verbally commit to FBS schools in the class of 2026, joining Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas (Illinois), Xenia receiver Shaun Fishwick (Eastern Michigan) and Middletown defensive back Jordan Vann (Virginia).

With camp season getting started, prospects of all caliber are fanning out across the country to show their wares and learn more about schools who could be their future homes.

Here’s a look at some developments from the past week:

Class of 2026

Jamarcus Whyce, Trotwood-Madison DL

Committed to Louisville

Nick Lautar, Lebanon TE

Committed to Louisville

Royce Rogers, Springfield DT

Visited Ohio, plans to camp at Toledo

Will Strong, Tippecanoe WR/TE

Illinois State offer

Elijah Berman, Chaminade Julienne lineman

Tennessee camp

Zayn Corp, Springfield OT

Visited Penn State

Luke Mullinger, Centerville LB

Camped at Dayton

Jamison Webster, Beavercreek DB

Plans to camp at Western Michigan, Michigan State and Cincinnati this month

Shane Cole, Centerville QB

Camped at Dayton

Pete Pendergest, Badin OL

Camped at Cincinnati, made official visit to Bowling Green

Cole Albers, Minster TE

Invited to Sound Mind, Sound Body camp in Detroit

Jaxon Long, Springboro WR

Official visit to Dartmouth

Mattias Brunicardi, Springboro WR

DePauw offer

Isaiah Doerman, Springboro LB

DePauw offer

Class of 2027

Kenyon Norman, Lakota West RB

Cincinnati offer

Xavier Ratica, Lakota West TE

Camped at Alabama

John Lumpkin III, Trotwood-Madison TE

Camped at West Virginia

Jaiden Davis, Middletown DL

Eastern Michigan offer, camped at Wayne State

Class of 2028

Reign St. Clair, Bellefontaine QB

Western Michigan offer