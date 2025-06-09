Breaking: Bootleg Bagels to open bakery on Wayne Avenue in Dayton

Football recruiting: Xenia defender announces college choice

Xenia's Trimonde Henry tackles Kayden Franklin of Troy

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Xenia's Trimonde Henry tackles Kayden Franklin of Troy
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Xenia defensive lineman Kale Webb verbally committed to Kent State over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder also has offers from Toledo, Eastern Michigan and Mercyhurst, and he became the second Buccaneer in the class of 2026 to commit to an FBS school.

He was credited with 69 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and four sacks, last season as Xenia went 10-2 and won the Miami Valley League Valley division championship.

That earned Webb a place on the MVL all-conference squad, and he also made the All-Southwest District first team and all-state honorable mention.

ExploreWebb's 2 sacks help Buccaneers close out win over Butler

Shawn Fishwick, a three-star receiver prospect for Xenia, verbally committed to Eastern Michigan in March.

Fishwick and Webb are among seven FBS commits in the area so far, joining Trotwood-Madison defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce (Louisville), Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas (Illinois), Lakota East tight end PJ MacFarlane (Indiana), Middletown defensive back Jordan Vann (Virginia) and Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar (Louisville).

In Other News
1
McCoy: McLain’s HR lifts Reds to 3-game sweep of Diamondbacks
2
Bowling: Never too late to be a champion
3
Ask Hal: Should we give up on the 2025 Cincinnati Reds?
4
Bengals: With long-term deal signed, Higgins working to stay healthy...
5
Reds: Momentum stays elusive as the calendar flips to June

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.