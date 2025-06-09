Football recruiting: Xenia defender announces college choice

He was credited with 69 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and four sacks, last season as Xenia went 10-2 and won the Miami Valley League Valley division championship.

That earned Webb a place on the MVL all-conference squad, and he also made the All-Southwest District first team and all-state honorable mention.

Shawn Fishwick, a three-star receiver prospect for Xenia, verbally committed to Eastern Michigan in March.

Fishwick and Webb are among seven FBS commits in the area so far, joining Trotwood-Madison defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce (Louisville), Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas (Illinois), Lakota East tight end PJ MacFarlane (Indiana), Middletown defensive back Jordan Vann (Virginia) and Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar (Louisville).