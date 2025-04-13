Former Cincinnati Reds star Tommy Helms dies at 83

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer and member of the World Series team, Tommy Helms died at the age of 83, according to a post on the social media platform X from the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Museum.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Reds Hall of Fame second baseman Tommy Helms. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Orx27lgOhn— RedsMuseum (@RedsMuseum) April 13, 2025
Helms was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1979.
Information on the cause of death was not immediately available. This story will be updated.
