Former Cincinnati Reds star Tommy Helms dies at 83

Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms signs autographs as part of the T-Mobile All-Star FanFest held at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Friday, July 10, 2015. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

Credit: Greg Lynch

Credit: Greg Lynch

Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms signs autographs as part of the T-Mobile All-Star FanFest held at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Friday, July 10, 2015. GREG LYNCH / STAFF
Sports
By Staff Report
47 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer and member of the World Series team, Tommy Helms died at the age of 83, according to a post on the social media platform X from the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Museum.

Helms was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 1979.

Information on the cause of death was not immediately available. This story will be updated.

In Other News
1
Dragons struggle at the plate, fall to TinCaps 3-1 in series finale
2
McCoy: Greene finally gets run support as Reds sweep Pirates
3
Dayton receives commitment from Georgia transfer
4
Dayton native picks SEC school for final year in college basketball
5
FIFA president: Cincinnati is ‘a soccer city’

About the Author

Staff Report