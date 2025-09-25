Former Dayton forward signs with Timberwolves

According to HoopsRumors.com, Santos "likely received an Exhibit 10 contract that will make him eligible for a bonus worth up to $85,300 if he gets waived and spends at least 60 days with Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves."

Santos, a 6-foot-7 forward from Geneva, Ill., played the last two seasons at Dayton after starting his career at Pittsburgh. He averaged 11.7 points as a junior and 14.3 points per game as a senior.