Former Dayton forward signs with Timberwolves

Former Dayton Flyers forward Nate Santos signed with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.
Santos is one of 19 players on the roster for the Timberwolves, who begin preseason practices next week and play their first exhibition game Oct. 4 against the Denver Nuggets.
According to HoopsRumors.com, Santos "likely received an Exhibit 10 contract that will make him eligible for a bonus worth up to $85,300 if he gets waived and spends at least 60 days with Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves."
Santos, a 6-foot-7 forward from Geneva, Ill., played the last two seasons at Dayton after starting his career at Pittsburgh. He averaged 11.7 points as a junior and 14.3 points per game as a senior.
Santos played for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League. He averaged 3.2 points in 11.1 minutes per game in five games.
