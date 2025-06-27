Former Dayton forward will play for Magic in NBA Summer League

Nate Santos led Dayton in scoring last season
Dayton's Nate Santos leaves the court after a victory against Fordham on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, at Rose Hill Gym in Bronx, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

1 hour ago
Former Dayton Flyers forward Nate Santos signed as an undrafted free agent with the Orlando Magic on Friday and will play for them in the NBA Summer League in July.

The NBA Summer League will take place at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nev., from July 10-20. The schedule of games has not been released.

Santos, a 6-foot-7 forward from Geneva, Ill., played the last two seasons at Dayton after starting his career at Pittsburgh. He averaged 11.7 points as a junior and 14.3 points per game as a senior.

Santos ranks 72nd in school history with 872 points.

Santos participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in April and also appeared at the NBA G League Elite Combine in May.

Santos will be one of three members of Dayton’s 2023-24 NCAA tournament team in the Summer League. DaRon Holmes II will play for the Denver Nuggets. Koby Brea, who was drafted in the second round Thursday, will play for the Phoenix Suns.

