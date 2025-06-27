Former Dayton forward will start pro career in Europe

“I decided to play for the Pardubice club because I believe in the coaching team, the team and the vision that the whole club has,” Key said on Instagram. “I feel that Pardubice will be a great place for me where I can continue to grow — both in basketball and in life."

Key is the second member of Dayton’s 2024-25 roster to find a home overseas. Enoch Cheeks signed with the Windrose Giants, who are located in Antwerp, Belgium, on Monday.

Key ranked fifth on the Flyers in scoring (8.8 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (3.8) last season.