Former Dayton forward will start pro career in Europe

Zed Key spent one season with Flyers
Dayton's Zed Key is honored on Senior Day before a game against Richmond on Saturday, March 1 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

By
1 hour ago
Former Dayton Flyers forward Zed Key will start his professional basketball career in the Czech Republic.

BK JIP Pardubice announced the signing of Key, a 6-foot-8 forward who played four seasons at Ohio State and one season at Dayton, on Friday. Pardubice is located 124 kilometers east of the Czech capital, Prague.

“I decided to play for the Pardubice club because I believe in the coaching team, the team and the vision that the whole club has,” Key said on Instagram. “I feel that Pardubice will be a great place for me where I can continue to grow — both in basketball and in life."

Key is the second member of Dayton’s 2024-25 roster to find a home overseas. Enoch Cheeks signed with the Windrose Giants, who are located in Antwerp, Belgium, on Monday.

Key ranked fifth on the Flyers in scoring (8.8 points per game) and fourth in rebounding (3.8) last season.

