Former Dayton guard Brea scores 4 points in NBA debut

Brea’s debut came nine days after his former Dayton teammate, DaRon Holmes II, made his NBA debut with the Denver Nuggets. Brea is the fourth player recruited by Dayton head coach Anthony Grant and his staff to appear in the NBA, following Holmes, Toumani Camara and Obi Toppin.

Brea, a 6-foot-6 fourth-year guard from Washington Heights, N.Y., was a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He played four seasons at Dayton, graduating from UD in 2024. and transferred to Kentucky for his final season of eligibility.

Brea ranks 69th in career scoring at UD with 889 points.

Brea is expected to spend time with the Valley Suns in the NBA G League as a rookie. He was on their training camp roster last week. The Suns affiliate starts play Saturday.

Koby Brea recorded his first NBA basket in tonight's win!

Brea is the 27th former Flyer to play in the NBA. Here’s the list of other Flyers who have played in the league:

• Don Meineke (1952-57).

• Chuck Grigsby (1954-55).

• Chris Harris (1955-56).

• John Horan (1955-56).

• Jim Paxson Sr. (1956-58).

• Jim Palmer (1958-61).

• Bucky Bockhorn (1958-65).

• Henry Finkel (1966-75).

• Roger Brown (1967-75).

• Bobby Joe Hooper (1968-69).

• Don May (1968-75).

• Donald Smith (1974-75).

• Johnny Davis (1976-86).

• Jim Paxson Jr. (1979-90).

• Sedric Toney (1985-90).

• Negele Knight (1990-99).

• Chris Wright (2011-14).

• Chris Johnson (2012-16).

• Brian Roberts (2012-17).

• Charles Cooke (2017-18).

• Jordan Sibert (2019).

• Kostas Antetokounmpo (2018-21).

• Obi Toppin (2020-present).

• Toumani Camara (2023-present).

• Jalen Crutcher (2024).

• DaRon Holmes (2025-present).