Former Dayton guard Brea scores 4 points in NBA debut

He’s the 27th former Flyer to play in the league
Dayton's Koby Brea celebrates after a victory against Nevada in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Koby Brea celebrates after a victory against Nevada in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
32 minutes ago
X

Former Dayton Flyers guard Koby Brea made his NBA debut on Sunday night, seeing four minutes of action for the Phoenix Suns in 130-118 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Brea scored four points, making 1 of 2 field goals and 2 of 2 free throws.

Brea’s debut came nine days after his former Dayton teammate, DaRon Holmes II, made his NBA debut with the Denver Nuggets. Brea is the fourth player recruited by Dayton head coach Anthony Grant and his staff to appear in the NBA, following Holmes, Toumani Camara and Obi Toppin.

Brea, a 6-foot-6 fourth-year guard from Washington Heights, N.Y., was a second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He played four seasons at Dayton, graduating from UD in 2024. and transferred to Kentucky for his final season of eligibility.

Brea ranks 69th in career scoring at UD with 889 points.

Brea is expected to spend time with the Valley Suns in the NBA G League as a rookie. He was on their training camp roster last week. The Suns affiliate starts play Saturday.

Brea is the 27th former Flyer to play in the NBA. Here’s the list of other Flyers who have played in the league:

• Don Meineke (1952-57).

• Chuck Grigsby (1954-55).

• Chris Harris (1955-56).

• John Horan (1955-56).

• Jim Paxson Sr. (1956-58).

• Jim Palmer (1958-61).

• Bucky Bockhorn (1958-65).

• Henry Finkel (1966-75).

• Roger Brown (1967-75).

• Bobby Joe Hooper (1968-69).

• Don May (1968-75).

• Donald Smith (1974-75).

• Johnny Davis (1976-86).

• Jim Paxson Jr. (1979-90).

• Sedric Toney (1985-90).

• Negele Knight (1990-99).

• Chris Wright (2011-14).

• Chris Johnson (2012-16).

• Brian Roberts (2012-17).

• Charles Cooke (2017-18).

• Jordan Sibert (2019).

• Kostas Antetokounmpo (2018-21).

• Obi Toppin (2020-present).

• Toumani Camara (2023-present).

• Jalen Crutcher (2024).

• DaRon Holmes (2025-present).

In Other News
1
Reds third baseman wins second Gold Glove
2
Wright State basketball: Raiders to face Cal after opening with...
3
Canisius vs. Dayton: What to know about Monday’s game
4
Women’s basketball: Dayton opens the season Monday at Illinois State
5
Boys soccer: Centerville falls to Columbus St. Charles 2-0 in regional...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.