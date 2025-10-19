Former Flyer agrees to $82 million contract extension with Blazers

Camara made $1,119,563 as a rookie and $3,011,420 last season, according to Spotrac.com.

Camara, a second-round pick in 2023 after two seasons at Dayton and two at Georgia, made the NBA All-Defensive second team last season. He led the NBA in charges drawn (31) and offensive fouls drawn (90). He ranked second in defensive stops (257) and ninth in steals (116).

Camara was named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month in February. He finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.