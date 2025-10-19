Former Flyer agrees to $82 million contract extension with Blazers

Former Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara has agreed to a four-year, $82 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday.
“Camara has blossomed into a vital and durable two-way player after being picked No. 52 in the 2023 NBA draft,” Charania wrote on X. “The Blazers now lock in Camara through 2029-30 following a campaign in which the 6-foot-7 forward ranked ninth in total steals among NBA players and became one of seven players with 100 steals and 50 blocks in a season.”
Camara made $1,119,563 as a rookie and $3,011,420 last season, according to Spotrac.com.
Camara, a second-round pick in 2023 after two seasons at Dayton and two at Georgia, made the NBA All-Defensive second team last season. He led the NBA in charges drawn (31) and offensive fouls drawn (90). He ranked second in defensive stops (257) and ninth in steals (116).
Camara was named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month in February. He finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
The Blazers open the season Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
