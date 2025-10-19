Former Flyer agrees to $82 million contract extension with Blazers

Toumani Camara entering his third season in NBA
Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) shoots next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball preseason game, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) shoots next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball preseason game, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sports
By
15 minutes ago
X

Former Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara has agreed to a four-year, $82 million contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday.

“Camara has blossomed into a vital and durable two-way player after being picked No. 52 in the 2023 NBA draft,” Charania wrote on X. “The Blazers now lock in Camara through 2029-30 following a campaign in which the 6-foot-7 forward ranked ninth in total steals among NBA players and became one of seven players with 100 steals and 50 blocks in a season.”

Camara made $1,119,563 as a rookie and $3,011,420 last season, according to Spotrac.com.

Camara, a second-round pick in 2023 after two seasons at Dayton and two at Georgia, made the NBA All-Defensive second team last season. He led the NBA in charges drawn (31) and offensive fouls drawn (90). He ranked second in defensive stops (257) and ninth in steals (116).

Camara was named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month in February. He finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Blazers open the season Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In Other News
1
Bengals: Offensive line played key role in Flacco’s success
2
ANALYSIS: Three takeaways from Dayton’s victory against Penn State
3
Dayton loses freshman guard to season-ending injury
4
Dayton controls second half in exhibition victory against Penn State
5
High school sports: Oakwood boys and girls win D-III district cross...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.