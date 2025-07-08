Former Flyer ‘blessed and honored’ to be with Phoenix Suns

The Suns introduced Brea and their two other draft picks, Duke center Khaman Maluach and Saint Joseph’s guard Rasheer Fleming, in an event at a YMCA in North Scottsdale. The players participated in a basketball clinic for kids after answering questions from local media along with Suns General Manager Brian Gregory, a former Dayton Flyers head coach.

All three rookies were part of the NBA’s first seven-team trade. The Suns acquired the draft rights to Maluach, Fleming and Brea while also acquiring forward Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green, plus a 2026 second-round pick. Kevin Durant, who the Suns dealt to the Houston Rockets, was the biggest name in the deal.

Brea signed a two-way contract with the Suns, according to a report by NBA insider Michael Scotto, of Hoops Hype. Players on two-way deals typically spend time in the NBA G League but can be active for up to 50 games in the NBA.

“The mindset of wanting to get better everyday. Just focus on each day. Continuing to grow team chemistry. Show I'm someone who they can trust."



🗣️ Koby Brea on his mindset pic.twitter.com/YuZNOvAjHK — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 7, 2025

Signing Brea to a two-way contract leaves the Suns with one open roster spot. Teams can have 15 players on standard NBA deals. The Suns now have 14.

Brea and the other Suns rookies will see their first action in the NBA Summer League. The Suns play the Washington Wizards at 9 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas, Nev. The game will air on ESPN.

Brea, a 6-foot-7 guard who was the No. 41 pick in the NBA Draft in June, told reporters Monday that his goal is to show he can play at the highest level.

“I’m somebody that’s extremely confident in myself,” Brea said, “and I feel like at every level I’ve gone to — whether it’s high school, college or now the NBA — I just want to be able to show that I can do it here, too. That’s the biggest thing for me."

Brea started his college career at Dayton in the 2020-21 season, playing in front of sparse crowds or in empty arenas during the pandemic. In his final season at UD, he helped lead the Flyers to the NCAA tournament in 2024. He played his fifth and final season at Kentucky last season.

“Playing at Kentucky last year really prepared me for the pace that’s played in the NBA now,” Brea said.

Brea mentioned the increasing importance of the 3-pointer in the NBA. That’s his speciality. He led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (49.8) in his final season at Dayton and shot 43.5% at Kentucky.

Brea hopes to continue to excel behind the 3-point line in the NBA. He knows his teammates will draw attention on offense, and he wants to be the beneficiary of that.

“Also I’m somebody that’s still evolving as a player,” Brea said. “I’m going to continue to get better. There’s still a lot that I have to work on and get better at. I have the great opportunity to learn from many great players here. I’m just excited to pick everybody’s brains.”