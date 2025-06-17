Former Flyer finds new home at California school

Former Dayton Flyers guard Hamad Mousa will play his sophomore season at California Polytechnic State University.
Cal Poly announced the addition of Mousa, who appeared in 20 games for Dayton last season, on Monday.
Mousa was the fourth and final Dayton player to enter the transfer portal in the spring, and he’s the fourth to find a new school. Malachi Smith committed to Connecticut. Isaac Jack chose Pacific. Marvel Allen picked Utah Tech.
Mousa, a native of Qatar who committed to Dayton in May 2024, averaged 1.3 points in 7.6 minutes per game as a freshman. He made 7 of 23 field-goal attempts and 1 of 13 3-pointers.
Cal Poly, a Big West Conference program located in San Luis Obispo, Calif., finished 16-19 last season. It has suffered 12 straight losing seasons.
“Hamad has a unique combination of skill and size that makes him an incredible fit for our style of play,” Cal Poly coach Mike DeGeorge said in a press release. “We’re very excited to see what Hamad can get done with his ability to shoot, dribble and pass at 6-8 and with his seven-foot wingspan. In addition, he’s a great teammate, excellent student and will be an all-around great fit for Cal Poly.”
Providing a seven-foot wingspan for one of the nation’s top-scoring offenses, Cal Poly officially welcomed 6-8 guard Hamad Mouse to the lineup Monday.#RideHighhttps://t.co/TPAsn4r7n6— Cal Poly Men’s Basketball (@calpolymbb) June 16, 2025
About the Author