Former Flyer finds new home at California school

Dayton's Hamad Mousa drives the baseline against Iowa State in the Maui Invitational on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, at the Lahaina Civic Center.

47 minutes ago
Former Dayton Flyers guard Hamad Mousa will play his sophomore season at California Polytechnic State University.

Cal Poly announced the addition of Mousa, who appeared in 20 games for Dayton last season, on Monday.

Mousa was the fourth and final Dayton player to enter the transfer portal in the spring, and he’s the fourth to find a new school. Malachi Smith committed to Connecticut. Isaac Jack chose Pacific. Marvel Allen picked Utah Tech.

Mousa, a native of Qatar who committed to Dayton in May 2024, averaged 1.3 points in 7.6 minutes per game as a freshman. He made 7 of 23 field-goal attempts and 1 of 13 3-pointers.

Cal Poly, a Big West Conference program located in San Luis Obispo, Calif., finished 16-19 last season. It has suffered 12 straight losing seasons.

“Hamad has a unique combination of skill and size that makes him an incredible fit for our style of play,” Cal Poly coach Mike DeGeorge said in a press release. “We’re very excited to see what Hamad can get done with his ability to shoot, dribble and pass at 6-8 and with his seven-foot wingspan. In addition, he’s a great teammate, excellent student and will be an all-around great fit for Cal Poly.”

