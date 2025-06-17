Former Flyer finds new home at California school

Mousa was the fourth and final Dayton player to enter the transfer portal in the spring, and he’s the fourth to find a new school. Malachi Smith committed to Connecticut. Isaac Jack chose Pacific. Marvel Allen picked Utah Tech.

Mousa, a native of Qatar who committed to Dayton in May 2024, averaged 1.3 points in 7.6 minutes per game as a freshman. He made 7 of 23 field-goal attempts and 1 of 13 3-pointers.

Cal Poly, a Big West Conference program located in San Luis Obispo, Calif., finished 16-19 last season. It has suffered 12 straight losing seasons.

“Hamad has a unique combination of skill and size that makes him an incredible fit for our style of play,” Cal Poly coach Mike DeGeorge said in a press release. “We’re very excited to see what Hamad can get done with his ability to shoot, dribble and pass at 6-8 and with his seven-foot wingspan. In addition, he’s a great teammate, excellent student and will be an all-around great fit for Cal Poly.”