Former Flyer Holmes doesn’t see action in Nuggets’ season opener

“Team doesn’t want to rush him,” Durando wrote on X.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Holmes missed what would have been his rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon. He suffered the injury in his first NBA Summer League game in 2024. Holmes returned to the Summer League this year and averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in four games.

In five preseason games this fall, Holmes averaged 2.6 points in 7.0 minutes per game.

The Nuggets picked up their rookie scale team option on Holmes for the 2026-27 season on Thursday. He will earn $3.2 million this season and $3,372,120 next season

The G League season starts Nov. 7. The Nuggets have six more games before Grand Rapids (Mich.) plays its first game of the season.

In other UD alumni news:

• Obi Toppin opened his sixth season in the NBA by scoring 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting for the Indiana Pacers in a 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

• Toumani Camara, in his third season with the Portland Trail Blazers, had 10 points and nine rebounds in a 118-114 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

• Koby Brea, a second-round pick of the Phoenix Suns this year, was on the bench Wednesday but did not play in a 120-116 victory against the Sacramento Kings.