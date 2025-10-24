Former Flyer Holmes doesn’t see action in Nuggets’ season opener

2024 first-round pick will spend time in G League as rookie
DaRon Holmes II speaks at a press conference after being selected with the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

DaRon Holmes II speaks at a press conference after being selected with the No. 22 pick in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
46 minutes ago
X

Former Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II did not make an appearance Thursday as the Denver Nuggets opened the season with a 137-131 loss at the Golden State Warriors.

According to a report by Bennett Durando, of the Denver Post, the Nuggets plan to send Holmes to their NBA G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, throughout the season to develop.

“Team doesn’t want to rush him,” Durando wrote on X.

The No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 draft, Holmes missed what would have been his rookie season with a torn Achilles tendon. He suffered the injury in his first NBA Summer League game in 2024.

Holmes returned to the Summer League this year and averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in four games.

In five preseason games this fall, Holmes averaged 2.6 points in 7.0 minutes per game.

ExploreEARLIER COVERAGE: DaRon Holmes grateful and excited as he starts first training camp with Nuggets

The Nuggets picked up their rookie scale team option on Holmes for the 2026-27 season on Thursday. He will earn $3.2 million this season and $3,372,120 next season

The G League season starts Nov. 7. The Nuggets have six more games before Grand Rapids (Mich.) plays its first game of the season.

In other UD alumni news:

• Obi Toppin opened his sixth season in the NBA by scoring 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting for the Indiana Pacers in a 141-135 double-overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

• Toumani Camara, in his third season with the Portland Trail Blazers, had 10 points and nine rebounds in a 118-114 season-opening loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

• Koby Brea, a second-round pick of the Phoenix Suns this year, was on the bench Wednesday but did not play in a 120-116 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

Indiana Pacers' Obi Toppin (1) dunks against Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Western Michigan at Miami: 5 Things to Know
2
Women’s basketball: Dayton plays Michigan State in closed-door...
3
Bengals: Golden not giving up on Cam Taylor-Britt, hoping for...
4
High School Sports: Troy regional cross country meets set for Saturday
5
Dayton faces No. 16 Presbyterian at Welcome Stadium after first PFL...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.