Former Flyer makes NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Former Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara was named to the NBA All-Defensive second team on Thursday.
Camara, a second-round pick in 2023 after two seasons at Dayton and two at Georgia, earned the honor in his second season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He led the NBA in charges drawn (31) and offensive fouls drawn (90). He ranked second in defensive stops (257) and ninth in steals (116).
Camara was named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month in February. He finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
The first team included: Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort; Golden State Warriors forward-center Draymond Green; Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley; and Houston Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson.
Also named to the second team were: Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert; Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr.; Oklahoma City guard-forward Jalen Williams; and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac.
A global media panel of 100 voters picked the teams.
Camara is the first Trail Blazers player to make an all-defensive team since Theo Ratliff in 2003-04 and the 15th player in franchise history.
