Former Flyer makes NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Camara was named the Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month in February. He finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The first team included: Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort; Golden State Warriors forward-center Draymond Green; Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Evan Mobley; and Houston Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson.

Also named to the second team were: Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert; Memphis Grizzlies forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr.; Oklahoma City guard-forward Jalen Williams; and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac.

A global media panel of 100 voters picked the teams.

Camara is the first Trail Blazers player to make an all-defensive team since Theo Ratliff in 2003-04 and the 15th player in franchise history.