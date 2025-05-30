Former Flyer picks school in WAC

Breaking: NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health working on restoring phones, access to health records software

Dayton's Marvel Allen talks to a fan during a meet and greet and autograph session on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

8 minutes ago
Former Dayton Flyers guard Marvel Allen announced his commitment to Utah Tech University on Friday.

Allen, a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., entered the transfer portal in March after two injury-plagued seasons at Dayton.

Allen did not play in a game in either season. He dislocated his left kneecap in practice the week before the 2023-24 season opener. Last season, he underwent two knee surgeries.

Allen was one of four Flyers to enter the transfer portal this spring, along with Malachi Smith, Isaac Jack; and Hamad Mousa. Smith committed to Connecticut. Jack chose Pacific. Mousa has not announced a new destination.

Allen joins a Utah Tech program that finished 7-26 overall last season and 2-14 in the Western Athletic Conference. It moved from Division II to Division I in the 2020-21 season. Utah Tech is located in St. George, Utah.

