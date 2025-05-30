Former Flyer picks school in WAC

Allen did not play in a game in either season. He dislocated his left kneecap in practice the week before the 2023-24 season opener. Last season, he underwent two knee surgeries.

Allen was one of four Flyers to enter the transfer portal this spring, along with Malachi Smith, Isaac Jack; and Hamad Mousa. Smith committed to Connecticut. Jack chose Pacific. Mousa has not announced a new destination.

Allen joins a Utah Tech program that finished 7-26 overall last season and 2-14 in the Western Athletic Conference. It moved from Division II to Division I in the 2020-21 season. Utah Tech is located in St. George, Utah.