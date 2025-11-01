Former Flyer Toppin will miss at least three months with foot injury

Former Dayton Flyers forward Obi Toppin is expected to miss at least three months after being diagnosed with a partial stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot, the Indiana Pacers announced Friday.
Toppin will have the injury surgically repaired in New York City by Dr. Martin O’Malley of the Hospital for Special Surgery.
“Probably not recommend talking about this again until probably Feb. 1, (in) three months,” coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Friday. “That’s his situation.”
Toppin left a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with an injury. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle initially said Toppin suffered a hamstring injury, but the injury report Tuesday showed Toppin had a stress reaction in his foot.
Toppin averaged 14.0 points in 27.3 minutes — both career highs if they had held up over the course of the season — in the first three games.
This is the most significant injury of Toppin’s career. He averaged 73 games played in his first five seasons in the NBA.
At Dayton, where he played from 2018-20, Toppin did not miss a game in two seasons.
