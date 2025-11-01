Former Flyer Toppin will miss at least three months with foot injury

“Probably not recommend talking about this again until probably Feb. 1, (in) three months,” coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Friday. “That’s his situation.”

Toppin left a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with an injury. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle initially said Toppin suffered a hamstring injury, but the injury report Tuesday showed Toppin had a stress reaction in his foot.

Toppin averaged 14.0 points in 27.3 minutes — both career highs if they had held up over the course of the season — in the first three games.

This is the most significant injury of Toppin’s career. He averaged 73 games played in his first five seasons in the NBA.

At Dayton, where he played from 2018-20, Toppin did not miss a game in two seasons.