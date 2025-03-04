Former Flyer wins NBA monthly award

Breaking: UD will not renew contracts for 45 employees, eliminates 20 additional positions

Philadelphia 76ers' Quentin Grimes, left, tries to get past Portland Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 3, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Former Dayton Flyers forward Toumani Camara, who’s in his second season with the Portland Trail Blazers, won the NBA Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month award on Tuesday.

Basketball-Reference.com lists all the monthly awards dating to the 1979-80 season. No former Flyer had ever won a monthly award. This is the first season the NBA is giving out defensive player of the month awards.

According to the Trail Blazers, “Camara was the only player in the entire league to record 80-plus rebounds, 20-plus steals and 10-plus blocks over the course of February.”

Camara leads the NBA in charges taken (25) and tied for the NBA lead with four in February. He tied for fifth with 24 steals in the month. He has at least one steal in 50 games, which is tied for second most in the NBA.

Explore» EARLIER COVERAGE: Camara on 2 seasons at Dayton: ‘It’s been an amazing experience’

Camara is also getting attention as a NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He ranks second in the NBA with 180 defensive stops

“When you look at the NBA’s tracking data,” Blazers analytics insider Tom Haberstroh wrote this week, “you find that the Blazers have faced 19 2024-25 All-Stars this season and Camara has guarded every single one of them for multiple possessions, often as the primary defender (Donovan Mitchell would be No. 20 on Camara’s list but the Cavs star decided to rest Sunday).

“The versatility from Camara is unrivaled. In fact, Camara is the only player in the league, according to the NBA’s player-tracking cameras, who has defended both MVP frontrunners — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić — for at least 50 possessions each. Think about that.”

Camara has averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks in 60 games.

Camara played in the NBA Rising Star game in February during All-Star Weekend. He scored eight points in a game against G League stars.

