Breaking: ‘Stop swimming in Madison Lakes’: Officials urge people to stay out after 3rd death in 3 years

Former Flyers finding new homes overseas

Enoch Cheeks, Zimi Nwokeji will star pro careers in Europe
Dayton's Enoch Cheeks dribbles against Loyola Chicago on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Gentile Arena in Chicago. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Enoch Cheeks dribbles against Loyola Chicago on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Gentile Arena in Chicago. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
47 minutes ago
X

Former Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks will start his professional basketball career in Belgium.

Flex Basketball Management, a global basketball agency, announced Monday that Cheeks signed with the Windrose Giants, who are located in Antwerp.

Cheeks played two seasons at Dayton, averaging 10.7 points, after three seasons at Robert Morris. He finished his five-year college career with 1,549 points. He graduated from UD this past spring.

In other UD alumni news:

• Zimi Nwokeji, who played for Dayton from 2020-24, signed to play with Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Monday. Nwokeji scored 224 points in his Dayton career and 284 points last season at Jacksonville University. He averaged 8.6 points in 20.2 minutes per game.

• Ryan Mikesell, who played at Dayton from 2015-20, will take his career to England for the first time. He signed with the London Lions last week.

Mikesell averaged 14.3 points in Heidelberg in Germany’s top league last season. He has played three seasons in Germany and two in France in his pro career.

• Earlier this month, Devin Oliver, a senior during Dayton’s Elite Eight season in 2013-14, signed with Saitama in Japan.

Oliver played in Japan for three seasons (2021-24) before playing in France last season. This will be his 12th season in pro basketball.

In Other News
1
Sidney’s Garrett Guinther sets pole vault meet record at New Balance...
2
Cincinnati Reds: Chase Burns earns promotion to big league rotation
3
Dayton Flyers athletic director expresses confidence in Anthony Grant...
4
Joe Burrow: Bengals’ best chance of success is if offense can reach...
5
High school football: Social Justice 7 on 7 returning for 5th year

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.