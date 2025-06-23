Former Flyers finding new homes overseas

Cheeks played two seasons at Dayton, averaging 10.7 points, after three seasons at Robert Morris. He finished his five-year college career with 1,549 points. He graduated from UD this past spring.

In other UD alumni news:

• Zimi Nwokeji, who played for Dayton from 2020-24, signed to play with Rotterdam in the Netherlands on Monday. Nwokeji scored 224 points in his Dayton career and 284 points last season at Jacksonville University. He averaged 8.6 points in 20.2 minutes per game.

• Ryan Mikesell, who played at Dayton from 2015-20, will take his career to England for the first time. He signed with the London Lions last week.

Mikesell averaged 14.3 points in Heidelberg in Germany’s top league last season. He has played three seasons in Germany and two in France in his pro career.

• Earlier this month, Devin Oliver, a senior during Dayton’s Elite Eight season in 2013-14, signed with Saitama in Japan.

Oliver played in Japan for three seasons (2021-24) before playing in France last season. This will be his 12th season in pro basketball.