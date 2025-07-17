Former Lakota East golfer Wilson leading Ohio Amateur by four shots in second round

Former Alter star T.J. Kreusch, an incoming freshman on the Dayton golf team, followed a first-round 66 with a 69 and is in second place at 9-under.

Rain created delays Wednesday afternoon and not all players were able to finish. The second round will be completed Thursday morning.

Another former Alter golfer, Grant Tabar, shot 69 Tuesday, completed 13 holes Wednesday and is in a tie for third with five others at 7-under. Tabar will be a junior on the Lipscomb University team.

Springboro graduate Jordan Gilkison, winner of the 2022 Ohio Open, shot rounds of 69 and 70 and is tied for 11th at 5-under. Gilkison just completed his senior season at Kent State as the Mid-American Conference Golfer of the Year. Gilkison won the Division I high school individual title in 2020.

Davis Gochenouer, a Division II state champ at Alter who plays at Ole Miss, shot rounds of 69 and 71 and is at 4-under. Centerville graduate Dhaivat Pandya, who finished his college career at Kentucky in 2023, shot rounds of 70 and 71 and is at 3-under.

Carroll graduate Shane Ochs, a rising senior at Wright State, opened with a 67 and is 2-under par through nine holes in his second round.

Former Dayton Flyer Domenic Maricocchi, former Cedarville University golfer Isaak Ramsey, current Wright State Raider Jake Wittenauer and former Alter Knight and current Cleveland State golfer Brody Simms are each 1-under par through two completed rounds.