Former Reds OF Tyler Naquin pursuing second MLB career as a pitcher

Then he became a pitcher. And now he is pursuing the big-league dream all over again. Naquin, 34, is a relief pitcher for the Lake County Captains for his original organization, the Cleveland Guardians. He’s in Dayton this week with the Captains and pitched on Wednesday.

Naquin joined the Captains in July and has pitched nine innings in seven appearances and allowed three hits, four walks, struck out five and has a 2.00 ERA.

“First off, just having the opportunity — it’s not very normal what’s happening,“ he said. ”Each time I take the mound it definitely feels different. I think there’s a real shot here. They don’t do a charity sign. Obviously they love something, they like what they’re seeing, and so do I. Just stay healthy and learn something each day and take it on to the next."

Naquin is enjoying being a minor-leaguer again and being the elder statesman.

“Pitching is fun and I get to be on the other side of the baseball,” he said. “These guys are all 10 years younger than me, some even younger than that. So it’s a lot of fun. I’m having a good time.”

Naquin, like most top high school players, pitched for his high school team. He was recruited to A&M as an outfielder. He threw on the side a couple times, but then-head coach Rob Childress told Naquin he thought he had a good future as an outfielder.

Naquin’s biggest season was with the Reds at age 30 when he played in a career-high 127 games and had career highs of 19 home runs, 70 RBIs and batted .270. The Reds sent Naquin to the New York Mets the next summer at the trade deadline.

Naquin’s conversion to pitcher began in January of 2024 when he started playing catch. He threw his first bullpen session a month later and began taking care of his arm like a pitcher while at A&M.

From there, he worked out with a friend who owns a gym and continued to throw. In early February of this year, he threw at an Arizona pro day. Then a Cleveland scout drove in from Boston to watch him throw. Two weeks later, on March 6, Naquin signed a contract with the Guardians.

The clock is ticking for Naquin. If he makes it back to the majors, he wants it to happen in the next couple years.

“I’ll just develop, keep learning each time I get on the mound,” he said. “Each time it’s experience, and that’s just what I need. I need innings. But I feel good, I feel healthy and feel strong and I’m throwing strikes.”

When Naquin is fully retired from playing, he doesn’t expect to coach in pro ball.

“I love to hunt and fish too much,” he said. “But coaching at A&M is definitely on the table.”