Former Super Bowl MVP joins Central State coaching staff

Holmes played for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2002-05. He then spent nine seasons in the NFL, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Chicago Bears. He was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIII when he caught nine passes, including the game-winning touchdown catch with 35 seconds remaining, for 131 yards. He officially retired as a Steeler in 2017, three years after his last game in the NFL.

Holmes’ NFL career overlapped with Carter’s. The head coach spent seven seasons in the league as a defensive back, playing for the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

Holmes is one of two former Big Ten players on the staff. Trotwood-Madison graduate Mike McCray, who played at Michigan, will coach the linebackers.

“Now transitioning into coaching, Holmes brings NFL-caliber insight, experience and mentorship to Central State’s wide receiver corps,” Holmes’ bio on Central State’s website reads. “His understanding of offensive schemes, attention to detail and firsthand knowledge of what it takes to succeed at the highest levels of football position him as a valuable asset to the Marauders’ coaching staff.

“Holmes is committed to developing student-athletes both on and off the field, drawing from his journey as a scholar-athlete, national champion, and professional to inspire the next generation of players.”