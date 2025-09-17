Former UD athlete wins third straight world pole vault championship

Sandi Morris, of the United States, finished second (4.85). Tina Sutez, of Slovenia, finished third (4.80).

Moon (née Nageotte) became the first woman to win the pole vault crown at three straight world championship events. She won in the same stadium where she won the Olympic gold medal in 2021.

“They’re all special, but I think the older you get, it gets harder,” Moon told reporters. “So to be able to come in here and not just win but to jump a (4.90), I don’t know how many years of that I’ve got in me.”