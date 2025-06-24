Former UD baseball coach returns to lead program after one year at Vanderbilt

“My family and I are extremely excited to return home to the University of Dayton,” King in a press release. “I want to express a special thanks to Neil Sullivan and President Spina for welcoming us back. This opportunity to return and lead the Dayton program feels very special. I look forward to pursuing excellence with the incredible staff and student-athletes that I will have the privilege of working with on a daily basis. Go Flyers!”

Dayton finished 27-31 overall and 14-16 in the Atlantic 10 Conference this past season under Loiseau.

“This past year has been incredible,” said Loiseau in a press release. “From the moment I came to Dayton, I felt welcomed and energized. My family and I relocated here with the full intention of building a long-term future, and the experience has exceeded every expectation, both professionally and personally. It’s not easy to leave, but a unique opportunity has emerged that aligns closely with our long-term goals as a family. This decision was not made lightly. I’m incredibly grateful to the players, the staff and the entire University for their support throughout my time here.”

“We’re disappointed to lose Scott so quickly, but sometimes life takes unexpected turns and personal circumstances lead us down a different path,” Sullivan said. “During his year with us, Scott was fully committed and brought real value to the university. I truly wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Dayton first hired King in June 2017. He had spent the previous season at Army as an associate head coach. That followed an 18-year run at Division II Franklin Pierce University. He also coached two seasons at UMass-Boston.

King replaced Tony Vittorio, who stepped down in 2017 after 18 seasons.

“The first time we hired Jayson, we felt he was a proven winner, a proven recruiter and a proven teacher of the game,” Sullivan said. “He delivered on our belief, winning 165 games in his seven-year tenure, making the Atlantic 10 Tournament four times, playing for an A-10 Championship twice, and seeing four draft picks, including the highest draft pick in program history. In only seven years, he is the second-winningest coach in the program. We welcome him back.”

King’s record was 165-176. The program had two winning records in his seven seasons: 32-26 in 2019; and 33-22 in the 2023-24 season. The Flyers contended for the Atlantic 10 Conference regular season title until the final weekend in his final season but fell short of their first championship since 2009.

King joined the staff of Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin, who has been with the program for 23 seasons. Vanderbilt won national championships in 2014 and 2019. It finished 43-18 this past season but was eliminated by Wright State in the Nashville Regional of the NCAA tournament.