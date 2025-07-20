Former UD stars Holmes, Brea turn in solid performances in NBA Summer League

Holmes scored 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting and grabbed 16 rebounds Thursday for the Denver Nuggets in a 91-86 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in Las Vegas, Nev. He also had five assists and two steals. It was the final Summer League appearance for Holmes.

“I had to go out there and hustle and show that I can lead the pack,” Holmes said in a NBA.com interview. “I thought we all did a great job playing together and going out there and showing what we can do as a team.”

One year after suffering an Achilles tendon tear in his first Summer League appearance, Holmes averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds in four Summer League games.

Two other former Flyers played their final Summer League game Friday for the Orlando Magic.

• Nate Santos had five points on 2-of-6 shooting in 20 minutes. He averaged 3.2 points in 11.1 minutes per game in five Summer League games.

• Jalen Crutcher started alongside Santos and had five assists and four rebounds in 20 minutes. He missed all seven of his field-goal attempts. Crutcher averaged 4.4 points in 18.5 minutes in five appearances.

The other former Flyer in the Summer League, Koby Brea, averaged 12.0 points in 24 minutes per game in three appearances for the Phoenix Suns. He missed a game Wednesday with a thumb sprain and also did not play Saturday night in the Suns’ final game.