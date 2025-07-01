Fort Loramie grad steps into Hauschild’s role in UD athletic department

Hauschild was inducted into the College Sports Information Directors of America Hall of Fame in 2021.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Hauschild worked through the end of the academic year. His final day was Monday, though he’ll continue to work on a part-time basis for UD.

Over 41 seasons, Hauschild handled media relations for men’s basketball, football and other sports, running press conferences for everyone from Don Donoher to Anthony Grant and asking players from Roosevelt Chapman to Obi Toppin to talk to reporters.

Ludlow will now handle those duties for men’s basketball and women’s soccer. He first worked at UD from 2015-17, handling media requests for softball and men’s and women’s tennis. He then worked at Eastern Michigan, the University of Michigan and Perfect Game USA.

In February 2023, Ludlow returned to UD. He served as primary athletics communication contact for volleyball, baseball and men’s tennis and women’s tennis and as the secondary contact for men’s basketball.

Hauschild was a mentor for Ludlow, who talked about Hauschild in a 2020 Dayton Daily News story.

“It could be the biggest TV personality or the smallest intern from a random school coming into the arena for a non-conference game, and he treats them the same,” Ludlow said then. “He’s extremely interested and invested in their conversation whether it’s short or long. … At the end of the day, it’s a people business, and he’s the best people person I’ve worked with.”