Four Dayton pitchers combine on 1-hitter in win over Lansing

Four Dayton pitchers combined to allow just one hit as the Dragons earned their third straight victory, defeating the Lansing Lugnuts 3-2 on Friday night. at Day Air Ballpark.
Dragons closer Vin Timpanelli entered the game with a one-run lead, runners at second and third, and one out in the eighth inning. Timpanelli stuck out the first batter he faced and worked out of the jam to hold the lead before pitching a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save.
Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin, in just his second appearance since being promoted from Daytona Beach, did not allow a hit until an infield single to start the fifth inning. Bonnin was lifted after throwing 89 pitches in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out nine batters while walking two. He was charged with two unearned runs.
Reliever Jake Gilbert followed Bonnin and retired eight of the nine batters he faced, with the only base runner against him coming on an error. Gilbert earned the win to improve to 4-1. Dayton pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters in the game.
Dayton tied the game at 1 in the third. Jonathan Willems started the rally with a single to left field. He stole second, went to third on the catcher’s throwing error, and scored on Jacob Hurtubise’s single to even the score at 1-1.
The Dragons took the lead in the fourth. Juan Martinez was hit by a pitch and Alex McGarry followed with a hit to right. Eric Yang doubled to left to drive in both Martinez and McGarry to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead. Lansing scored an unearned run in the fifth to close out the scoring.
The Dragons moved to within two games of Cedar Rapids in the race for the final playoff spot with14 games to play.