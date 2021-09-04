Four Dayton pitchers combine on 1-hitter in win over Lansing

Dragons closer Vin Timpanelli entered the game with a one-run lead, runners at second and third, and one out in the eighth inning. Timpanelli stuck out the first batter he faced and worked out of the jam to hold the lead before pitching a perfect ninth inning to earn his second save.

Dragons starting pitcher Bryce Bonnin, in just his second appearance since being promoted from Daytona Beach, did not allow a hit until an infield single to start the fifth inning. Bonnin was lifted after throwing 89 pitches in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out nine batters while walking two. He was charged with two unearned runs.