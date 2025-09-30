Francona reveals Reds pitching plans for wild card series

Game 1 is 9:08 p.m. Tuesday
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona speaks during a news conference prior to baseball practice Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Los Angeles ahead of the Wild Card Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Reds.

Zack Littell will start Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series for the Cincinnati Reds, and if Game 3 is necessary, Andrew Abbott will get the ball.

Manager Terry Francona revealed those plans Monday night in Los Angeles. Earlier in the day, the Reds announced Hunter Greene will start Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

That means Nick Lodolo will pitch out of the bullpen.

“And the reason being is not because we don’t want to start him because actually a really good starter,” Francona told reporters at Dodger Stadium, “but because of what our record was going into yesterday we pitched him. So we want to be really cognizant of him and how much we can ask of him.”

Lodolo pitched one inning of relief Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Littell (2-0, 4.39 ERA) made 10 starts in August and September after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Reds.

Abbott (10-7, 2.87) made 29 starts. Lodolo (9-8, 3.33) started 28 games.

Greene (7-4, 2.76) will start his first postseason in his hometown.

“I grew up coming to these games as a kid,” he said. “To be here it’s a full-circle moment. Just really special.”

