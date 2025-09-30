Francona reveals Reds pitching plans for wild card series

That means Nick Lodolo will pitch out of the bullpen.

“And the reason being is not because we don’t want to start him because actually a really good starter,” Francona told reporters at Dodger Stadium, “but because of what our record was going into yesterday we pitched him. So we want to be really cognizant of him and how much we can ask of him.”

Lodolo pitched one inning of relief Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Littell (2-0, 4.39 ERA) made 10 starts in August and September after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Reds.

Abbott (10-7, 2.87) made 29 starts. Lodolo (9-8, 3.33) started 28 games.

Greene (7-4, 2.76) will start his first postseason in his hometown.

“I grew up coming to these games as a kid,” he said. “To be here it’s a full-circle moment. Just really special.”