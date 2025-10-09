Franklin golfer continues state tournament run

He carded a 33 on the front nine and 34 on the back and recorded six birdies, one bogey and 11 pars.

“I started good and kept it going,” said Standifer, whose bogey came after a three-putt.

Lakota West’s Toku Fujiwara shot a 68 and finished second. They both advanced to state as individuals.

Standifer lives a few miles from the Miamisburg course and typically plays it well, said his coach, Jason Harris.

“It’s not our home course, but you couldn’t tell it by the way he played,” said Harris, in his 13th season as head coach.

There were certain holes when Standifer played cautiously and hit a hybrid or 3-wood off the tee instead of a driver to avoid trouble on the hole, his coach said.

“That shows how he has matured as a player,” Harris said.

This will be Standifer’s third trip to state. He placed 28th as a sophomore at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course and 33rd as a junior at NCR’s South Course.

He will play a practice round Saturday at Firestone Country Club in Akron, then play rounds Sunday and Monday.

His goal is simple: “All I want to do is win,” he said.

Standifer is the only male golfer in school history to qualifier to state as an individual. That’s quite a feat considering Frank Lickliter II, a Wright State University product who won twice on the PGA Tour, played golf at Franklin High.

The 2001 FHS boys golf team qualified to state as a team, Harris said.

The coach takes little credit for Standifer’s success. He drives him and the rest of the team to the tournaments and stays out of Standifer’s way.

“He works so hard,“ the coach said. ”I’m just there if he needs anything. He has created this. He has worked his tail off.“

Standifer said he was introduced to golf when he was 18 months old by his grandfather, Dennis Standifer, and his father, Michael Standifer.

“Love the game,” said Standifer, who also plays high school baseball. “I’m addicted to it.”

He verbally committed last season to play college golf at Wright State University. He chose WSU because he knows many of the players on the team, and the success of the program that competes in the Horizon League.