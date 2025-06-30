Funeral service for beloved Dunbar coach Anna Earley to be held Wednesday

Anna Earley’s funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 2, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street Dayton.
Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be followed by a church service at 1 p.m.
Earley, an educator of young people for 50 years, most of it in the Dayton Public School System, was a longtime successful girls basketball, track and field and cross country coach at Dunbar High. She also coached at Roosevelt and Stivers high schools.
A Roosevelt High and Central State grad, she died last Tuesday at age 79.
She is survived by her daughter Alicia (Poochie) Brooks; son-in-law Brian Brooks; two grandchildren, Brian and Bailey, several relatives; and a multitude of friends, fellow coaches and especially her many players.
Rhonda Smith, one of her former players, spoke for many, when she posted her goodbye on Earley’s tribute page online:
“In loving memories of a wonderful person Ms. Early. As my basketball coach at Dunbar, you taught me so many skills that I treasured throughout my life. You were a superb coach, very talented and I was blessed to have you as my coach at Dunbar.
“You’ll forever be in my heart.
“I LOVE YOU Ms. Early and will miss you. May you R.I.P.”
