dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gene Smith explains why Big Ten adding USC, UCLA is good for Ohio State

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Combined ShapeCaption
Gene Smith explains why Big Ten adding USC, UCLA is good for Ohio State during a news conference in Columbus on July 1, 2022.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top