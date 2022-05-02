BreakingNews
‘A very tragic traffic crash’: 4 killed after after car hits pole in Dayton
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gilkison brothers help Kent State to MAC golf title

Josh Gilkison DDN FILE PHOTO

Combined ShapeCaption
Josh Gilkison DDN FILE PHOTO

Sports
By
11 minutes ago

Kent State’s men’s golf team won its 28th Mid-American Conference championship on Sunday in Naperville, Ill.

Springboro brothers Josh and Jordan Gilkison played key roles.

Josh, a graduate student at KSU, fired a 1-over-par 271 in the 54-hole event at White Eagle Golf Club, then won a three-man playoff vs. Toledo’s Jamie Tofte Nielsen and Miami’s Jack Ebner on the second hole to earn medalist honors.

Jordan, who was named MAC Freshman of the Year, fired a final-round 71 as the Golden Flashes topped runner-up Toledo by four strokes.

Josh Gilkison was named to the all-tournament team.

Kent State advances to the NCAA Regionals on May 15 at one of six sites across the country. The selection show is Wednesday.

In Other News
1
Northridge grad drafted by Colts in sixth round
2
Newest Flyer has ‘a chance to be really special’
3
With 3-19 start, Reds on pace to lose 140 games
4
Bengals add depth through draft, especially on defense
5
Dragons blank TinCaps, take five of six games in series

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top