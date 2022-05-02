Gilkison brothers help Kent State to MAC golf title

Kent State’s men’s golf team won its 28th Mid-American Conference championship on Sunday in Naperville, Ill.
Springboro brothers Josh and Jordan Gilkison played key roles.
Josh, a graduate student at KSU, fired a 1-over-par 271 in the 54-hole event at White Eagle Golf Club, then won a three-man playoff vs. Toledo’s Jamie Tofte Nielsen and Miami’s Jack Ebner on the second hole to earn medalist honors.
Jordan, who was named MAC Freshman of the Year, fired a final-round 71 as the Golden Flashes topped runner-up Toledo by four strokes.
Josh Gilkison was named to the all-tournament team.
Kent State advances to the NCAA Regionals on May 15 at one of six sites across the country. The selection show is Wednesday.
