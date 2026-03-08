Girls basketball: Alter can’t keep up with Purcell Marian in second half of regional final

Alter finishes 20-7, will lose seven seniors to graduation
Alter senior forward Samantha Pothast hugs junior guard Molly Miller following a 50-34 loss to Cincinnati Purcell Marian in a Division IV regional final on Saturday, March 7 at Vandalia-Butler's Student Activity Center. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

VANDALIA — Alter put pressure on Cincinnati Purcell Marian early in the second half of a Division IV regional final on Saturday. But the Cavaliers pulled away late and looked like a team ready to play for a fifth straight state title.

The Knights lost 50-34 to Purcell Marian at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center and came up short in a quest for a second consecutive state berth.

Purcell Marian briefly took a double-digit lead in the second quarter before Alter cut the gap to 29-21 by halftime, then scored the first five points of the third to pull within 29-26.

The fast-paced Cavaliers scored the next five points in part of an 8-3 scoring run to end the period, then dominated the fourth quarter.

Alter senior forward Samantha Pothast (left) and senior guard Alina Overman (right) guard Cincinnati Purcell Marian's Lauryn Brown during a Division IV regional final on Saturday, March 7 at Vandalia-Butler's Student Activity Center. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Purcell Marian (22-6) has won state titles each season since 2021-22. The Cavaliers won the D-III title last year.

“We didn’t play to our capability,” Alter coach Christiana Hart said. “A lot of that has to do with Purcell their length and their quickness and their athleticism.”

The Knights, which will lose seven seniors to graduation, finish 20-7. They won the program’s fifth consecutive district title this season.  

“They really set the bar high and established for all the kids that are younger than them, the work ethic that’s necessary,” Hart said. “All seven seniors came in every day and worked hard every day. They were all bought in the entire season.”

Senior forward Da’Shai Shepard, who was a third team all-Southwest district selection in Div. IV, led the squad with 12 points while sophomore guard Sarah Brand scored 10.

Alter senior forward Da'Shai Shepard shoots with pressure from Cincinnati Purcell Marian's Kourtney Peterson during a Division IV regional final on Saturday, March 7 at Vandalia-Butler's Student Activity Center. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Shepard, who is 6-foot-1, found ways to be effective in the post while being guarded by Purcell Marian’s Samaya Wilkins for some of the night. Wilkins, who is 6-3, was the D-IV Southwest district player of the year; she averages 22 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Kortney Peterson led the Cavaliers with 13 points while Wilkins scored 12 and Nakiah Meija scored 10.

Alter dropped to 8-6 after a loss to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary on Jan. 17 but won 12 in a row before Saturday’s loss.

“The reason that we got better as a team all year was because of our seniors and their example,” Hart said.

