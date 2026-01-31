Girls basketball: Carroll earns back-to-back GCL Co-Ed titles

Senior Kiera Healy scored 15 points to led Carroll. She was honored before the game for becoming the all-time leading scorer at Carroll earlier in the week.

“It’s nice to have that two years in a row,” Healy said. “With my friends it’s really showing like all of our hard work is paying off.”

Seniors indeed led Carroll (16-3, 8-2) to the win and league title. Maura Petrovic added 12 points, another 11 came from Raegan Reilly, Eva Snyder had eight and Anna Cate Seltsam scored seven.

McNicholas (13-6, 5-4) could have positioned itself with a chance to finish at most a three-way tie at the top of the league standings. Both CJ and Alter are 6-3.

Both sides traded the lead in the opening quarter several times before Carroll maintained a short lead into the final minutes of the half. An 8-0 outburst, capped by a Healy three-pointer, sent the Patriots into the break ahead 36-25.

Carroll built up its lead from there and were unchallenged in the final minutes.

The Patriots hit a season-high nine threes as a team, with Healy and Reilly making three, respectively.

Carroll is currently in position to receive a top-four seed in the Division III district tournament. They close the season with three road challenging road games starting Monday at Stebbins (13-5) before traveling to Tippecanoe (17-1) and Springfield (9-8).