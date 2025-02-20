Girls basketball: CJ, Bellbrook advance to district finals

CJ led by nine points late in the second quarter and extended its lead to 38-24 on a 3-pointer by freshmen Miriam Menzi early in the fourth quarter.

“We felt comfortable with what we had coming in that we could make it difficult on them and I felt like for the most part we did with a few exceptions,” said Eagles coach Logan Allen.

Aviators sophomore Emma Dady had 12 points for Butler, which finished its season 22-1.

“Heart, our effort — it was all there and I never doubted that for one second,” said Aviators coach Molly Barnardo. “I’d play them again in a heartbeat. I felt like we could get ’em on any other day. The shots were there, they just weren’t falling for us. We weren’t necessarily ready to shoot at all times, they maybe felt like we weren’t open when we’re used to taking those kinds of shots with pressure in our face. Kudos to CJ. They put the pressure on and we kind of crumbled to it at times. All in all, I can’t say enough about this team.”

CJ played a physical brand of pressure defense to force turnovers early in the game. The Greater Catholic League Co-ed Division — which had five of its six teams advance to the district tournament, Ohio’s round of 32 — prepared his team for the postseason, Allen said.

“If you’re not physical, if you’re not in great condition in our league, you’ll get run out of the gym on a nightly basis,” Allen said. “It doesn’t matter which one of the other five teams you’re playing. If we get 10 games of GCL basketball, I think it really prepares us for anything we could see throughout the season.”

In the first half, Aviators senior Noel Smith left the game due to an injury and was unable to return. Both coaches said the injury changed the complexion of the game without Smith on the floor.

“It took the air out of us,” Barnardo said. “Whether she’s scoring or not, she controls the floor, she controls the tempo. The girls look to her in situations like this and the air completely came out of them. Credit to them — they didn’t stop and they didn’t back down, but it was definitely unfortunate.”

CJ is seeking its first district title since 2013.

“Our kids are going to enjoy the night and enjoy the win against a really good team that was 22-1,” Allen said. “To get a win against that kind of quality team is special and so we’re going to enjoy this one tonight and get back to practice tomorrow and prep for the districts.”

Butler won more than 20 games for the first time in decades, Barnardo said.

“It’s been decades since that’s happened,” Barnardo said. “They were all a part of it. Kudos to them. They have nothing to hang their head about.”

The Aviators will graduate three seniors, including Smith, Ayla Washburn and Hannah Williams, who averaged 19 wins per season during their careers. The class were also a part of four straight Miami Valley League Miami Division championship teams.

“They’ve been staples of this program for a long time and great leaders for us,” Barnardo said. “They’re all around wonderful girls. They’ve got big shoes to fill.”

Bellbrook 62, Tippecanoe 36: Golden Eagles sophomore Lauren Fabrick scored a game-high 20 points, freshman Libby Bunsold had 18 points and senior Eva Koesters added 13 as Bellbrook pulled away in the second half to advance to a district final for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

The Golden Eagles advanced to play Hamilton Badin — which beat Monroe 56-39 in a district semifinal game — at 3 p.m. Saturday at Princeton High School.

“District titles are not easy to come by in Dayton,” said Bellbrook coach Jason Tincher. “It means you’re daggone good basketball team. If you can win that one and get to regionals, anything can happen.”

Bellbrook jumped out to a 14-6 first quarter lead, but the Red Devils stormed back to take a 25-24 lead late in the second quarter. Fabrick hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Golden Eagles a 27-25 lead — and the momentum — heading into halftime.

Bellbrook went on a 10-4 run to open the second half, grabbing a 37-27 lead on a basket by Painter.

“We pride ourselves in coming out of halftime and being a good third quarter team,” Tincher said. “I thought the girls came out and got momentum with our press. Once the momentum started going our way, it seemed like our girls just started feeding off of it and getting better and better.”

They used a suffocating full court press to extend their lead to 20 points late in the third quarter, winning their eighth straight game.

“We’re trying to create chaos,” Tincher said. “It’s hard to prepare for that. We’re not necessarily trying to get steals, but a ball touch. We preach that if you can just touch it, somebody else will get it and let’s make sure we’re running 94 feet. The kids love playing that way and I think the fans like it a little bit more.”

Red Devils freshman Abbi Mader had 15 points as Tippecanoe finished its season 18-6.