Girls basketball: CJ rallies in final minutes, advances to D-III title game

What it means: The Eagles will play in the state championship game for the seventh time in program history. They are 3-3 all-time in their previous appearances, last winning a championship in 2013.

Freshman Ja’Kyiah Cook made the winning basket with 43 seconds remaining on a layup off an offensive rebound. She then stole the ensuing inbounds pass, saved the ball from going out of bounds and dribbled back into the lane for another layup to extend the lead.

Senior Janae Cain hit two free throws with seven seconds left to secure the win.

Stars of the game: Cook had 16 points to lead the Eagles. Mychael Hanson and Maggie Bush both added 15 points.

Evelyn McKnight, a Ms. Basketball candidate, scored 24 points and became the school’s all-time leading scorer. Fellow senior Zoey Van Voorhis had 21.

Stat of the game: CJ had four offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter leading to six second chance points, including Cook’s game-winner. The Eagles also forced the Indians into 17 turnovers, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.

Key moment: Both McKnight and Van Voorhis had three-point opportunities in the final 22 seconds to tie the game. Bush got a steal after second offensive rebound by Copley to end the threat and lead into the clinch free throws by Cain.

Looking ahead: CJ will play either Unioto or Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s in the D-III championship game at 3:45 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.

HALFTIME RECAP

Chaminade Julienne struggled to score early against Copley and trails 22-21 Thursday in a Division III state semifinal game at the Nutter Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Back and forth: There were 10 lead changes and neither team has led by more than five.

CJ came up empty on its first six possessions as Copley build a 5-0 lead. Freshman Ja’Kyiah Cook made a free throw midway through the first quarter to get the Eagles on the board. Cook made CJ’s first basket of the game a minute later.

CJ took its first lead with 49 seconds left in the first quarter on free throws by freshman Mychael Hanson and was ahead 9-8 after one.

Key stat: Copley continually fired away from three while on the break with Zoey Van Voorhis. She alone shot 4-for-11 from beyond the arc in the half and leads the Indians with 12 points. CJ as a team went 1 of 8.

Copley outrebounded CJ 22-19. CJ controls the paint points 12-4.

Balanced Eagles: No CJ player scored more than five points in the first half — Maggie Bush and Jy’Kyiah Cook. Five Eagles scored in all.