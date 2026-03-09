Girls basketball: Dayton area sites to host state tournament this weekend

For the sixth consecutive year, the University of Dayton Arena will host the state tournament, while state semifinal games will also be hosted at the Nutter Center at Wright State University and the Vandalia Butler High School Student Activity Center.

The undefeated Fairmont girls basketball team will play Pickerington Central in a Division I state semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday at UD Arena. The Firebirds are back in the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

In D-III, Chaminade Julienne will face Copley in a semifinal game at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Nutter Center.

St. Henry plays Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in a D-VI state semifinal at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Nutter Center, while Russia plays Attica Seneca East in a D-VII state semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at the Nutter Center.

All 21 games of the state tournament will be streamed live by Spectrum at OHSAA.tv and http://SpectrumNewsApp.com, with the seven championship games televised live on Spectrum News 1. The OHSAA Radio Network will have live radio coverage of every game.

2026 OHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships

All games covered by Spectrum and OHSAA Radio Network

Home team listed first.

Division I

Semifinal #1: Wadsworth (24-2) vs. Cincinnati Princeton (22-4), Thursday, March 12 at UD Arena at 6 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Pickerington Central (22-3) vs. Kettering Fairmont (26-0), Thursday, March 12 at UD Arena at 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 14 at UD Arena at 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Semifinal #1: Akron Archbishop Hoban (20-4) vs. Olmsted Falls (22-4), Friday, March 13 at Vandalia Butler at 6 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Sunbury Big Walnut (23-4) vs. Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame (25-0), Friday, March 13 at Vandalia Butler at 8 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 14 at UD Arena at 5:15 p.m.

Division III

Semifinal #1: Dayton Chaminade Julienne (22-4) vs. Copley (21-5), Thursday, March 12 at Nutter Center at 11 a.m.

Semifinal #2: Chillicothe Unioto (25-2) vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (21-5), Thursday, March 12 at Nutter Center at 1 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 13 at UD Arena at 3:45 p.m.

Division IV

Semifinal #1: Cincinnati Purcell Marian (22-6) vs. Shaker Heights Laurel (20-4), Thursday, March 12 at UD Arena at noon

Semifinal #2: Circleville (23-4) vs. Bellevue (28-0), Thursday, March 12 at UD Arena at 2 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 13 at UD Arena at 12:30 p.m.

Division V

Semifinal #1: Ottawa-Glandorf (27-0) vs. Proctorville Fairland (23-4), Friday, March 13 at Nutter Center at 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Creston Norwayne (24-2) vs. Portsmouth (22-4), Friday, March 13 at Nutter Center at 7 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 14 at UD Arena at 2 p.m.

Division VI

Semifinal #1: St. Henry (25-1) vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (22-3), Thursday, March 12 at Nutter Center at 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Castalia Margaretta (26-1) vs. Canton Central Catholic (22-5), Thursday, March 12 at Nutter Center at 7 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 13 at UD Arena at 7 p.m.

Division VII

Semifinal #1: Ottoville (25-4) vs. Strasburg-Franklin (23-5), Friday, March 13 at Nutter Center at 11 a.m.

Semifinal #2: Attica Seneca East (18-7) vs. Russia (24-3), Friday, March 13 at Nutter Center at 1 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 14 at UD Arena at 10:45 a.m.