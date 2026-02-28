Girls basketball: Fairmont dominates Mason to win D-I district title

Fairmont shut down Mason by allowing six points in the second half to pull away for a 61-32 win Saturday at Fairborn High School.

It’s the second straight district title for Fairmont.

“It starts with practice,” senior Kaylah Thornton said. “When we finish and work hard in practice, it leads to the games. I’m really proud with my team and coaches how we work so hard throughout the season, and if we just keep continue to do what we do, we’ll go far.”

Top-seeded Fairmont advanced to face Newark from the Central District in a Division I, Region 2 semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Taft Coliseum at the Ohio Expo Center. Newark advanced with an 80-34 win over Lancaster on Saturday.

Lewis Center Olentangy will face either Berea-Midpark or Parma Normandy in the other Region 2 semifinal.

Mason had won five consecutive district titles but were no match for the undefeated Firebirds this year.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

The Firebirds led 33-26 at halftime and made it a runaway late. Fairmont scored the first six points of the third quarter before Mason hit a three from the corner after a timeout.

The Comets didn’t make another basket for just under eight minutes of game time and did not score during the final 5:42 of the contest.

“We made some adjustments at halftime defensively. We were giving up quite a few threes and we came out and took care of business,” Fairmont head coach Jeremey Finn said. “Really proud of the effort.”

Fairmont had 18 steals as a team, with senior Nico Cornett gathering half of them. They never hit a three on offense but the need for one never arose.

A 16-5 run to begin the game grew out of several of those forced turnovers as Fairmont immediately set the tone for the afternoon.

“We weren’t going to change how we play, but getting a good start is always really important,” Finn said. “Thought we were really active. They did a good job of moving the ball a little bit, making us have to guard them, but overall, love the energy early on.”

1 / 39 Stebbins junior Lily Grzegorewski is checked by a teammate during pregame introductions. Loveland defeated Stebbins 45-38 in a Division II district final on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Fairborn. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Mason began to find its footing near the end of the opening quarter. They scored 13 straight points to get back into the game while Fairmont had a few layups roll out. The Comets twice pulled within one during the second quarter.

Fairmont never let them tie or take the lead. In fact, Mason never led in the game.

“I thought our girls responded very well and we mixed up our defense a little bit,” Finn said. “We were still active in talking and communicating and doing everything that we practice. Overall, fantastic defensive effort.”

Thornton had 18 points to led all scorers. She missed all four of her attempts from three, but went 7-for-11 inside the arc and rarely could be stopped as she drove into the lane.

“She just creates so much havoc offensively, defensively, and she’s always about the team,” Finn said.

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Sophomore Janiyah Hargrave added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Fairmont is 24-0 for the first time in school history. Thornton said they are starting to feel the pressure building as the season nears its conclusion and the goal of making it to state nears.

There’s been no issues staying composed so far.

“It’s been really fun,” Thornton said. “Being the first team with no losses is really amazing, and I think it starts with out coaches, the prep, whatever they do it leads to this, and I’m very proud.”

Thornton said there’s one way their team will continue to win.

“Defense. That’s how we win games.”