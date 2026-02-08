Girls basketball: First set of district tournament brackets released

District rounds begin on Feb. 16 and finals are on Feb. 28.

The D-I and D-II draws for girls and all boys draws take place next week. Regional finals will be on March 6 and 7. The state finals at Wright State and the University of Dayton will be held from March 12-14.

Here is a look at some of the notable seeds, matchups and game locations for girls D-III through D-VII.

(All records listed are reflected from when the rankings were finalized.)

Division III

Bellbrook is the top seed in the North. The Golden Eagles were 18-2 overall and have produced a pair of nine-game win streaks this season. They have been crowned for their division in the Southwestern Buckeye League for the sixth consecutive year.

Chaminade Julienne (15-4) got the two-seed, helped with the strongest strength of schedule opponents win percentage of any team in the Southwest District. Carroll (18-3) was close behind after winning the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed and got the three-seed, Tippecanoe (17-2) is the four, and Butler (18-3) is the five. Tipp and Butler could meet in the district semifinals.

Talawanda is the third-seed, Monroe is the four and Badin is the six in the South.

None of the top teams may be tested much prior to district finals, but the matchups could ramp up if seeds hold to form.

The highest seed Bellbrook may face prior to regionals is Monroe. CJ and Talawanda are also lined up with one another.

Carroll could get Goshen, the South’s second-seed. Tipp and Butler are in a path encountering the South’s top-seed, Western Brown.

District games in the North will take place at Springfield High School with two district finals also at Lakota West High School. South district games will be at Western Brown and Princeton High Schools.

Division IV

Alter comfortably was awarded the top-seed in the North. The Knights were 13-6 overall and have five total wins over top-three seeds in other district tournaments.

Brookville (16-4) will be the two-seed and Oakwood (15-5) the three. The Lumberjills won a game between the two sides on Saturday, and would have flipped the two teams in the seed order if the result counted in the ratings.

Urbana (14-6) got the four, and Bethel (17-3) is the five.

D-IV is possibly the deepest division in the district with 12 of the 17 teams producing a winning record this season.

The top-four seeds in both the North and South will avoid one another until the district finals.

All paths do lead to Purcell Marian, which has won four consecutive state championships in D-II and D-III. Oakwood could get the first opportunity in a district final.

All district games will be played at Troy High School.

Division V

Waynesville at 15-5 overall is the one-seed in the North. The Spartans captured a third straight SWBL division title ahead of Oakwood.

Miami East (16-3) as champions of the Three Rivers Conference are the two-seed. Versailles (14-6) will be the three, Milton-Union (15-6) got the four, and Anna (12-8) is the five-seed.

Waynesville and MU could meet in a district semifinal. Versailles’ path would lead to a potential district final against the South’s top-seed, Maderia.

All district games will take place at Trotwood High School.

Division VI

Tri-Village is atop the North as the top seeded team. The Patriots (17-4) edged out for the number one spot Ohio Heritage Conference North Division champion West Liberty-Salem (17-2).

Legacy Christian (16-4) won the Metro Buckeye Conference and are the three-seed. Arcanum (11-8) is the four and Newton (14-4) is the five.

The 2-5 seeds are all opposite of the Patriots in the bracket. The earliest any of the top five seeds would face one another is in the district finals.

Early round district games will be played at both Covington and Versailles High Schools. District finals are slated to be at Monroe High School.

Division VII

Getting the small school top-seed in the North is Russia (18-3). The Shelby County Athletic League champions beat out Western Ohio Athletic Conference champion Mississinawa Valley (17-4).

Fort Loramie (13-7) will be the three-seed, followed by Cedarville (12-6) as the four and Southeastern (13-8) as the five.

All of the top-four seeds are separated from one another until at least the regional round.

Multiple first round games which were to be held at Tecumseh on Feb. 18 were canceled after Miami Valley and Yellow Springs ended its respective seasons early. Cedarville and Southeastern could meet in a district semi.

Sidney, Tecumseh and Versailles High Schools are the three sites for district games, with Sidney and Tecumseh hosting district finals.

A full list and look at the brackets are available on the Southwest District Athletic Board website.