Girls Basketball: Fort Loramie advances to second straight state title game

Fort Loramie (25-3) jumped out to a 24-11 halftime lead and never looked back. Redskins senior Avery Brandewie had a game-high 23 points and senior Victoria Mescher added 12 in the victory.

The Redskins advanced to face Waterford (26-1) - which beat Mogadore 48-34 in the other semifinal at Dover High School - in a state championship game for the second straight year. The game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 15 at University of Dayton Arena.

Fort Loramie, seeking its fifth state title, advanced to back-to-back state championship games for the first time in program history.

The Redskins beat the Wildcats 42-29 in last year’s D-IV state championship game.

Waterford is seeking its first title since 2022 and third in program history.

The schools are meeting in the state championship game for the third time. The Redskins also beat Waterford 55-48 in the 2015 D-VI state title game.

Division VI

Columbus Grove 43, Minster 40: The Wildcats led 15-12 at the half, but Grove outscored them 18-13 in th

e third quarter and made key free throws down the stretch to pull away in a D-VI state semifinal game.

Bulldogs senior Lauren Auchmuty had 15 points for Columbus Grove (26-2), which advanced to its first state championship game. They’ll play Rootstown (27-1) in the Division VI state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena.

Reece Albers and Sophia Dirksen each scored 10 points for the Wildcats, who were seeking their fifth trip to a state final game. Minster finished its season 22-6.