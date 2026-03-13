Girls basketball: Live updates from Chaminade Julienne-St. Vincent St. Mary D-III state championship game

Chaminade Julienne senior Maggie Bush tries to drive against Taylor Miller of St. Vincent St. Mary during the Division III state championship game, Friday, March 13, 2026, at UD Arena. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright

Credit: Steven Wright

Chaminade Julienne senior Maggie Bush tries to drive against Taylor Miller of St. Vincent St. Mary during the Division III state championship game, Friday, March 13, 2026, at UD Arena. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
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UD Arena is playing host to the Division IIII girls state championship game Friday afternoon.

Chaminade Julienne (23-4) is facing Akron St. Vincent St. Mary (22-5) in a game that tips at 3:45 p.m.

CJ last won a state championship in 2005. SVSM was 10 years before that in 1995.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

SECOND QUARTER

The Eagles lead 23-13 at the half.

Neither team scored until Hanson hit a free throw with 4:05 remaining in the period.

Melania Cornute made a free throw with 3:51 remaining to end a nearly nine minute scoring drought for St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Irish started 0-for-8 from the field in the period until Sydne Ferguson hit a 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining. Cornute added another 3 to cut the deficit to 10 points.

Freshman Mychael Hanson has seven points and seniors Janae Cain and Maggie Bush each have six points for CJ, which is shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles trailed 6-2 to open the game, but went on a 16-0 run to end the period, grabbing an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.

The run was capped by an ankle-breaking move by senior Janae Cain that led to an open 3-pointer.

The Irish shot 2-12 from the field, including 1-for-6 from the 3-point line. They were held scoreless for the final 5:08 of the first period.

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Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.