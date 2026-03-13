Girls basketball: Live updates from Chaminade Julienne-St. Vincent St. Mary D-III state championship game

CJ last won a state championship in 2005. SVSM was 10 years before that in 1995.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

SECOND QUARTER

The Eagles lead 23-13 at the half.

Neither team scored until Hanson hit a free throw with 4:05 remaining in the period.

Melania Cornute made a free throw with 3:51 remaining to end a nearly nine minute scoring drought for St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Irish started 0-for-8 from the field in the period until Sydne Ferguson hit a 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining. Cornute added another 3 to cut the deficit to 10 points.

Freshman Mychael Hanson has seven points and seniors Janae Cain and Maggie Bush each have six points for CJ, which is shooting 52.9 percent from the field.

CJ leads SVSM midway through the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/BRJKeKlaui — Steven Wright (@Steven_Wright_) March 13, 2026

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles trailed 6-2 to open the game, but went on a 16-0 run to end the period, grabbing an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.

The run was capped by an ankle-breaking move by senior Janae Cain that led to an open 3-pointer.

The Irish shot 2-12 from the field, including 1-for-6 from the 3-point line. They were held scoreless for the final 5:08 of the first period.