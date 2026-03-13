Girls basketball: Live updates from Fairmont-Pickerington Central in D-I state semifinals

The winner will play Cincinnati Princeton at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Princeton beat Wadsworth 53-43 earlier in the evening.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

First quarter

Fairmont led Pickerington Central 15-7 after a strong start.

Nice Cornett got the scoring started with a three from near the elbow in the opening minute. Kaylah Thornton hit one of her own a little more than a minute later. Cornett’s steal and score made it 8-2 Firebirds.

Thornton on a fast break again scored with an acrobatic layup to make it a 13-5 lead. Pickerington Central called a timeout and caused the large Fairmont contingent in attendance to roar.

Fairmont forced seven turnovers in the opening quarter. The Firebirds shot 67 percent from the field, compared to 13 percent by PC.