Girls basketball: Live updates from Fairmont-Princeton in the Division I state championship game

Fairmont senior forward Lena Buskard dribbles with pressure from Princeton's Heaven Sneed during the first half of the Division I state final on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Fairmont senior forward Lena Buskard dribbles with pressure from Princeton's Heaven Sneed during the first half of the Division I state final on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
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UD Arena is playing host to the Division I girls state championship game Saturday evening.

Undefeated Fairmont is facing Cincinnati Princeton in the final game of the 2025-26 high school girls basketball season in Ohio.

Fairmont is attempting to win the second state title in program history and complete its first-ever perfect season. Princeton is seeking its second championship since 2023 and its fourth overall.

Check back for updates from the game as the action occurs.

THIRD QUARTER

The state championship is up for grabs with eight minutes remaining Fairmont’s lead is down 34-31 going to the fourth.

A fast start to the period saw Janiyah Hargrave and Nico Cornett score on uncontested layups to quickly build Fairmont’s lead back to double digits.

Fairmont kept Princeton off the scoreboard for nearly four minutes before Erin Thomas made a layup while being fouled. Kiara Harris got another to pull back within three with 2:40 left in the quarter, and Thomas got their deficit to one before Lena Buskard scored in the final minute.

Fairmont assistant coach Matt Madges talks to players during a timeout in the first half of the Division I state final on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Credit: Bryant Billing

SECOND QUARTER

Fairmont is one half away from completing its undefeated season, leading Princeton 25-19.

The Vikings did close the period on a 10-4 run capped by an Erin Thomas three. Princeton was efficient in the period and kept Fairmont from scoring off of turnovers in transition.

Fairmont had an offensive lull for the early minutes of the second quarter that allowed Princeton to pull back within eight. The Firebirds came out of a timeout with two consecutive possessions attacking the basket to get on track, but Princeton continuing hitting shots.

Thornton has 14 points for Fairmont. Kiara Harris leads Princeton with eight.

Fairmont senior guard Kaylah Thornton shoots a 3-pointer during the first half Division I state final against Princeton on Saturday, March 14 at University of Dayton Arena. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

FIRST QUARTER

Fairmont completely controls the opening eight minutes and leads 18-7.

Nico Cornett got the first steal of the night three seconds in to the game, but Princeton struck first with a layup a little more than a minute in.

Fairmont’s immediately grabbed the lead after on Janiyah Hargrave’s three from above the key. Kaylah Thornton followed with two consecutive from the college line.

Thornton has 11 points already. The Firebirds have four team assists on its six made field goals.

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Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.