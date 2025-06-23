Girls basketball: Meadowdale, Brookville, Xenia among teams changing divisions

That includes Edgewood and Xenia moving up to Division II, Bellefontaine moving up to Division III and both Meadowdale and Brookville moving up to Division IV.

In the case of the latter two, the Lions and Blue Devils will be among the smallest schools in their division rather than among the largest in Division V because of additional counters added to their rosters based on the OHSAA competitive balance formula.

Conversely, Waynesville will remain in Division V by one girl because of competitive balance while Preble Shawnee, Northeastern and Anna are all moving up to DV from Division VI.

Overall, Division VI will look the most different, In addition to the teams that moved up to DV, Tri-Village and Cincinnati Christian are dropping down while Legacy Christian, Ansonia, Twin Valley South and Franklin Monroe are all moving up from Division VII and Triad drops down to that level.

The OHSAA released new division assignments for winter sports Monday, but only basketball was effected because the competitive balance figures are reassessed yearly while overall enrollment is re-evaluated every other year.

In basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and football, rosters are adjusted based on non-resident players on a team’s roster the previous season.